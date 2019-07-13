Weekend weather for Donegal looking good but a misty start on Saturday

The weather forecast from Met Éireann for the next few days is very promising with high temperatures on the way, but this morning is a bit grey to say the least and cloudy. The forecast is for just that, but it gets better!

Mostly cloudy to begin today, Saturday, with a few spots of morning drizzle about. Skies will gradually brighten, with warm sunny spells breaking through by the afternoon in parts of the west and southwest of the country, and extending elsewhere later in the day. Top temperatures 17 to 23 degrees, coolest near the north coast, in light northerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry countrywide tonight under largely clear skies. A little cooler than recent nights, with lows of 7 to 11 degrees. A few shallow mist patches may form towards dawn in the light north to northeast or variable breezes.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow Sunday will be a dry and mostly sunny day with just patchy fair weather cloud. Top temperatures ranging 19 to 25 degrees, coolest along east and north coasts in light east to northeast or variable breezes.