Buncrana's Ferris lane to reopen to the public on Friday evening

Buncrana's Ferris Lane is set to reopen to pedestrians on Friday evening.

The laneway has been closed off to pedestrians since February when a blaze swept through John Barr's drapery shop and the popular Plaza Ballroom.

Welcoming the reopening of Ferris Lane, which connects to Buncrana Main Street, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan said it will make a huge difference to residents and businesses in the area.

"This is great for local residents and businesses," Cllr Crossan said.

"Residents and businesses have suffered since the closure of Ferris Lane, however council had to first ensure that the area was safe before we could allow the public to use it again.

"The reopening of Ferris Lane will be a major boost for residents, businesses and Buncrana as a whole."

Cllr Jack Murray said that the development is welcomed.

Access for vehicles, is yet, to be permitted, as there are still some ongoing safety concerns.