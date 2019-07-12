Bundoran Church seeks historical list of parishoners

The Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran, is attempting to create an historical list of parishioners who lived in the general area and were buried either in Finner or St. Ninnidh’s Cemeteries.

The parish has completed the 2000 to 2019 listings and is asking all those interested to check the book of names situated beside the Memorial Card Unit in Bundoran Church to ensure there are no mistakes therein.

Records

They will soon have the 1980 - 2000 lists ready, to be added to the book and ask all interested to check that information in the days to come.

The unavailability and the lack of records is explained through the system of documentation after a person had died.

Death is not a sacrament, the Church was not obliged to keep records of death so families were presumed to do so on headstones or family books such as bibles.

Parish information in relation to these cemeteries begins approx 1940.

Historic

The gathering of old information will ensure it will never be lost. It is hoped that families in the area will assist them.

Anyone with information can contact the local parish office to provide the appropriate information for a most worthwhile community initiative.