No progress made with HSE or Dept of Health to secure vital services in Donegal town and Inishowen
Senator says he understood issue had been sorted but it hasn't
Locals on a recent fundraising walk for the Bluestack Special needs Foundation - a local Senator has raised the need for government funding for the Foundation at a Joint Oireachtas Committee
No progress has been made on securing vital annual funding for services at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation in Donegal town or iCARE in Inishowen, a Donegal Senator has stated.
Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Féin, told a Joint Oireachtas Committee that he understood the issue of funding had been sorted out last year when they met the Minister for Health and the Minister with responsibility for Disabilities, but this was clearly not the case.
"We thought when we met the Minister for Health and the Minister with responsibility for Disabilities last year that they had intervened and sorted this out. It wasn't. Nobody is listening in the senior echelons of the HSE or the Department of Health," he told the committee.
He explained that after years without Government funding both organisations received €35,000 from the HSE this year and last. However, that was despite the HSE calculating that what was needed for the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation was €150,000 per annum while funding of €100,000 every year was needed for iCARE.
