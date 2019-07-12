Donation of Lough Veagh deeds to Donegal County Archives

Donegal County Archives recently received a gift of five legal deeds relating to Lough Veagh House and two photographs of Lough Veagh House, Churchill.

Niamh Brennan, County Archivist thanked Mr. Charlie Callaghan, who is the owner of the archives and a relative of the Johnston family, for his kind and generous donation which she described as “unique and invaluable additions to the Estate Papers Collection in the County Archives”. She also thanked Mr. Ray McDermott for his work in making this important deposit happen.

She explained that these records are invaluable for the study of local and family history in this part of Donegal and can be viewed at County Archives in Lifford by prior appointment by calling 074 74 9172490 or emailing archivist@donegalcoco.ie .

The documents deposited include Conveyance: Land at Lough Veagh conveyed to John Stewart by Daniel Chambers and Elizabeth Chambers 1845; administration of the Will of John Stewart of Lough Veagh house, Churchill, who died on 24 April 1881, in which he bequeathed 'all his real and personal estate' to his 'beloved wife Bridget Stewart absolutely' and appointing George Forbes Fallon of Letterkenny as sole executor, revoking all other Wills'; Probate of Will of Edward Daniel Hewetson who died 10 May 1906. The Will was made on 30 November 1901. He grants an annuity of £180 to his wife, and the remainder of the property to his sister Catherine E Johnstone. (Johnston); probate of Will of Elizabeth Hamilton Johnston(e), nee Hewetson, died 8 October 1950. Date of Will: 23 July 1947; and two colour photos of Lough Veagh House.

Niamh Brennan noted that Donegal County Archives has been collecting archives relevant to the county’s history, culture and society for the last 20 years and has built up an impressive collection of archives of both public and private origin.

Pictured at the handover of the archives at Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre, site of Lough Veagh House and grounds are: Niamh Brennan, Donegal County Archives; Ray McDermott, Charlie Callaghan and Cllr Michael McBride.