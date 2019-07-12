Donegal native Liam McDaid, Bishop Emeritus of Clogher celebrates 50 years of priesthood on Sunday

On Sunday, July 14, Bishop Liam MacDaid, Bishop Emeritus of Clogher, will mark the 50th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood with a special Mass of Thanksgiving in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan. The Mass will begin at 4pm. Bishop MacDaid was ordained at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth on 15 June 1969.

Everyone will be very welcome to attend the Mass and all are invited to the nearby Hillgrove Hotel for refreshments after the Mass.

Bishop MacDaid will preside in the sanctuary.

The Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, will the chief celebrant of the Mass. Other celebrants will include Bishop Joseph Duffy, Bishop Emeritus of Clogher, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, Bishop Emeritus of Kilmore (a classmate of Bishop Liam), priests of the Diocese of Clogher and a number of visiting priests. In the congregation will be family members and many friends and associates of Bishop MacDaid. The music will be led by the St Macartan’s Cathedral Choir, under the direction of Deirdre Macklin.

A native of Bundoran, Bishop Liam served as Bishop of Clogher from July 2010 until his retirement on health grounds in October 2016.

Since his ordination, Bishop MacDaid has served the people of the diocese as a teacher, a leader in the field of education, as a diocesan official and as bishop. Above all, he has served countless numbers of people as a priest and it is this priestly ministry which the people of the diocese and his many friends will celebrate and give thanks for on the 14th July.