A ‘Summer Opera and Magical Classics’ event in Bruckless

An exceptionally special concert ‘Summer Opera and Magical Classics’ is due to take place in a stunning Bruckless garden on August 15.

The special event takes place on August 15 will feature a concert produced by the renowned tenor Eugene Ginty. The cottage of the well known Donegal man, Eamonn Gillespie, ‘Teresa's Cottage’ will be the setting for this star-filled event.

“I am hoping that the garden will be in full bloom. It's going to be a fabulous event,” Mr Gillespie said.

The accomplished soprano, Sarah Reddin of National Concert Hall fame, will be a huge feature of this summer garden event.

The specal guest on the evening will be the much-loved Mary Byrne of X Factor fame and she will entertain those present with some firm favourites, such as, ‘New York, New York’ and 'Come Fly with Me'.

A raffle will take place on the evening which will help to raise funds for the Bruckless church. It is hoped that those in attendance can listen to the wonderful entertainment and see the tower of the church as they enjoy the special evening.

The event will take place in a marquee and tickets are being sold, by Tina, from the post office in Bruckless. Call 074 97 37009.