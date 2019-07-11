Donegal family honour a wonderful wife and mum as they take on unique 50km canoe trip on the River Erne

A Ballyshannon family will remember their mum and wife in a very special if not unique way on July 26th and 27th when they embark on a sponsored canoe trip from Enniskillen to Ballyshannon.

Joan Nugent, the late wife of Damian Nugent, passed away after a short illness on September 1, 2018. Damian, Joan and their children, Ellen, Jude and James spent many happy hours paddling canoes and surfing on the waters in and around Ballyshannon and Rossnowlagh.

This beautiful poster outlining the two events, the canoe trip and BBQ came courtesy of the hugely talented Barry Britton



The Oncology Unit in Sligo University Hospital provided excellent medical attention for Joan and made great efforts to attend to her every comfort.

Damian told the Democrat: “As a family we would like to acknowledge the care afforded to Joan with a fundraising effort for SHOUT: Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust.”

Supported by family and friends, Damian and the three children plan to take a sponsored canoe trip from Enniskillen to Ballyshannon via Belleek, a distance of some 50km.

The intention is to spend two days completing the trip, weather permitting, which is scheduled for the last weekend in July.

The Vaughan family, Campview Farm, Ballyshannon, have kindly offered to host a fundraising event on their farm following the canoe trip on July 27.

This is a ticket only event and will include a BBQ, Country Music, Auction, Raffle, Line Dancing, Kids Games and Face Painting. Tickets are €10 and can be purchased in Ballyshannon in Pearse O’Neill’s, Centra, Mr G’s and Spar.

Auction items to include a signed jersey from the Irish rugby team and a two-night getaway to County Clare and much more! Gates open at 6.30pm sharp.

All monies raised from both events will be donated directly to SHOUT.