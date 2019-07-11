Donegal TD takes up new position on Justice Committee

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle has this week taken up one of two seats on the Oireachtas Justice Committee vacated by now MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly.

Speaking on the new role Deputy Pringle said he was looking forward to "using this platform as a means to raise outstanding issues of inequality in terms of access to the justice system with regards to internet safety, victims’ rights and prisoner rights as well as the need for ongoing reform in terms of immigration particularly in Direct Provision, An Garda Siochana and the Justice Department itself."

He added: “I have consistently raised inherent inequalities in the justice system for both victims and prisoners themselves but also for those victim to unfair immigration procedures or by problems that persist within An Garda Síochana. I believe there’s a huge amount of trust from the public that needs to be recovered and reforms will be needed to address this."

Looking forward to a busy schedule on the committee he said: “We have a packed programme for the year ahead which will see many important subjects and representatives of those respective areas coming in to speak on a range of issues. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues, representatives and the Justice Department to bring about a fairer and more equal justice system in this country."