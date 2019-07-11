Joe Mulholland says that 'the country has lost a great voice'

The director of the MacGill Summer School has said that Ireland 'has lost a great voice' following the death of the political commentator, Noel Whelan.

The barrister and well known political analyst, Noel Whelan, 50, passed away on Wednesday evening.

Joe Mullholland said that Mr Whelan began attending the MacGill Summer School thirty years ago and he and Mr Whelan became firm friends over the years.

Joe Mulholland said: "He was a man of absolute integrity. I had huge respect for him and I had huge respect for his intellect.”

Mr Mulholland said that Mr Whelan fitted easily and seamlessly into the MacGill Summer School. he paid his heartfelt respects to Mr Whelan's wife Sinéad McSweeney and their son, Seamus.

He said Mr Whelan was an astute political commentator: “The country has lost a great voice.”

He added that Mr Whelan always had the interest of the nation close to his heart.

He described Mr Whelan as a diligent and capable worker: "He threw himself with enthusiasm into anything he done."

He referred to how Mr Whelan established the Kennedy Summer School, a festival of Irish and American culture in Co Wexford and had ensured it was a huge success.