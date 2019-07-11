Donegal Waste & Recycle celebrate opening of superb new facility with an Open Day

Donegal Waste and Recycle, one of the most innovative waste companies in the country, open a new chapter in their very successful business history this Saturday, July 13, when they host an open day at their new state of the art facility just outside Donegal town.

Located close to the town at Ardlenagh, on Saturday they will host an Open Day to mark the opening of their superb new waste management facility.

Running from 11am to 4pm, it promises to be a great day for all, there will be kids entertainment, music, food and lots of information on the modern approach to waste management. A warm welcome is extended to all.

Very much a family company, ‘Donegal Waste’ has been in the hands of the Molloy family for many years.

Shaun and Geraldine Molloy have now been in the business for over 35 years and indeed their sons Shane and Gerard are the future of Donegal Waste and Recycle.

ABOVE: The forecourt at Donegal Waste & Recycle Picture: Matt Britton

Shaun told the Democrat: “My father Sonny started off the whole business many years ago with his tractor and trailer focusing on the local villages of Glenties, Ardara and Dunkineely.

“These were the times of the old ‘Binman’ and the steel bins. Indeed it was a very personal service where the collector knew all of his customers.

“We introduced the first compactor truck in Donegal and have been in business ever since. Initially we were contracted to Donegal Co. Council in those days. After the council privatised the service in 1993 we continued to supply our loyal customers with a reliable high quality waste collection service.”

He added: “It was quite obvious in those early days with the growth in housing and population that efficient waste management was going to be an essential local service.

No job too small for the new sludge lorry which the company recently purchased Picture: Matt Britton



“In 2005, we were the first contract in the country to distribute a two bin collection,blue for rycclable and b;ack for residual. We were also the first contractor in the county to introduce the brown caddy bin service to our customers and user numbers for this service are continuing to grow.

“We have now equipped all our fleet with modern weighing equipment which complies with all the current weight regulations.

“This assures the customer that they are only paying for what they dispose of and also makes them more aware of the amount of waste they are actually creating.”

In recent years pollution and waste has become very topical on a global basis with summits being held world wide on how to deal with it.

"Recent developments have seen single use plastic receptacles being outlawed in various countries.

Today's consumer is so much more aware of the consequences of the inefficient disposal of waste or more importantly, illegal dumping by a minority of people and that is why Donegal Waste & Recycle play such an important role in the protection of the environment," he added.

A huge investment at Donegal Waste & Recycle as they introduce very specialist equipment and machinery Picture: Matt Britton



Shaun said: “We have a beautiful landscape here stretching from Glen Head to Bundoran and it is hugely important that we keep it litter free and dispose of it in a clean and odourless way.

“There is no doubt that there has been a culture of illegal dumping in Ireland. We read about it in the papers every day and for some reason it can be prevalent in some of our most popular beauty spots.

“Over the years we have kept price increases at an absolute minimum while providing a much more efficient service. There is no excuse for illegal dumping.

From small beginnings with a tractor and trailer Donegal Waste is meeting the customer need and keeping our county clean.