Family fun day at Sligo Races on Sunday

Family Day at Sligo Races is the main attraction next Sunday, July 14, when County Sligo Races hosts a seven card National Hunt meeting.

There is a great line-up of events for Family Day at Sligo Races with ‘Front Runners – Racing Club for Kids’ giving children an insight into racing in a fun and interactive way. Scruffy Duffy will be there again with all his fun and games.

They have Mr. Majestic, a professional magician who will be performing tricks as he meanders through the crowd. They also have free goody bags and ice cream for the boys and girls. The children will be entertained while the adults concentrate on the racing.

Racecourse Manager Kathryn Foley said: “Family Day is always enjoyable at Sligo Races. We welcome visitors from Northern Ireland and other parts of the country who are on holiday in the Sligo area. We hope that the sun will shine and that everyone young and old will have a great day.”

A family ticket for two adults and children is €25. Gates open at 12 noon. You can book your tickets on-line at www.countysligoraces. com or purchase your tickets at the turnstiles on the day.

They look forward to seeing you all here.