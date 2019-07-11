Ballyshannon competitor makes her way to Alcatraz and back

The daughter of Mary and the late Anthony O'Malley Daly from College Street, Ballyshannon, Orla O'Malley Daly, competed in a race last weekend in the chilly waters of San Francisco Bay.

In the above picture you can clearly see the iconic Alcatraz in the background as Orla makes her way through the waters.

Orla, a member of the Southend Rowing Club, was thrilled to complete this challenge for fun. She, her brother Patrick, and sister, Sarah have a unique claim in that they have all completed this demanding and often treacherous swim. Their brother Dara is due to match them this autumn.