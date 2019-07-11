Daniel O'Donnell fondly recalls the late Brendan Grace and how the comedian loved his mother's pancakes when he visited Donegal

The death of comedian Brendan Grace has caused great sadness across the county today.

The comedian's quick wit and wonderful Irish humour brought laughter to many homes over the years and his passing has saddened many people.

Daniel O'Donnell, and his family, were great friends with the late star.

This morning on the 'Nine til Noon' show on Highland Radio, Daniel recalled opening his curtains in his Dublin home to find Brendan Grace bowing outside of his gate, among his fans, in homage.

Brendan had lived nearby the Donegal star in Dublin and they had become firm friends.

On another occasion, Brendan had flown onto Cruit Island in his helicopter to enjoy pancakes with the O'Donnell family.

Brendan enjoyed pancakes made by Daniel's late mother on more than one occasion.

Speaking this morning, Daniel said: "The world is saddened today to hear of his passing".

The Rosses singer said that the comedian's death "is such a huge loss to Irish entertainment".

He added that the loss is felt greatest by Brendan's family, his wife Eileen and the family.

Paying tribute to the comedian, he said: "He was terrific. He was such an amazing performer. He was a lovely person. He was a lovely man all the time. My mother loved him."