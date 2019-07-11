This is your chance to win a free haircut from one of Donegal's favourite hair salons

This week we are slap bang in the middle of our summer. In fairness it hasn't been too bad, the weather that is..I don't know about you my hair is stuck to my head in this weather.

I am up in Dublin for two days. I think it's warmer here. I've used a bit of dry shampoo. It's always handy to have some around. If you don't know it, it comes in a can and it's kind of like for days like this.

Dry Shampoo

I know if I wash my hair today it will just be a silky flop. I like my hair when it's standing on end, big 'n curly.

It is particularly good for oily hair if you are trying to stretch another day out of your blow-dry for example.

Another wee tip . . . when you are having your shower but need to keep your hair dry.

Wrap a towel like a turban around your head. Then enter the shower...

I would think using dry shampoo on a regular basis is probably not good for your hair or scalp.

I would think it clogs up the subaceous glands. Every now and again it's your only man...

I am going to offer one of my readers/ a free haircut...text the word Arroo along with your name and town to 0863260404, you have to be willing to put your photo in the paper..