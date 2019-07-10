Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, July 10

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Clarke, Main Street, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Mary Clarke, Main Street, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 12 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Lurgybrack Autism Unit, c/o any family member.

Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at the family home from 4pm on Wednesday.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning, July 12 at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Phyllis McGee, Belault, Pettigo and the Sheil Residential Unit, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Phyllis McGee, Belault, Pettigo and the Sheil Residential Unit, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at the residence of her cousin, Brian Flanagan, Carrenbeg, 2 Toura Rd., Roscor, Belleek from 12 noon to 11pm today (Wednesday), to facilitate her friends and neighbours.

House private at all other times please.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am via Tullyvogey to St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana

The death has occurred of Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11am in Christ Church, Taney Road, Dundrum followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation boxes will be present in the Church.

Charlie Doogan, Roshin, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Doogan, Roshin, Burtonport.

Charlie's remains reposed at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6pm.

On Wednesday, July 10, his remains will repose at his late residence at Roshiine, Burtonport, from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family time after the Rosary at 9pm.

Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany.

His remains left the hospital today, Wednesday at 2pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carndonagh Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Anne O'Sullivan (née Boyle) Strabane and formerly of Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Anne O'Sullivan (née Boyle) 65 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, July 11, at 9.10am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Patsy McGowan, Donegal Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Patsy McGowan, Donegal Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal town.

Remains were cremated in Hendon, London on Tuesday.

Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 in Kevin’s house.

