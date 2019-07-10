Player of the month awards for Donegal's Jamie Brennan and Geraldine McLaughlin

June has been a good month for Donegal GAA with both teams winning Ulster titles.

There has been individual reward with Jamie Brennan and Geraldine McLaughlin picking up the Player of the Month awards. Both were in Dublin yesterday (Wednesday) to pick up their awards - Jamie getting the The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for June and Geraldine getting The Croke Park / LGFA Player of the Month award for June.

En route to the provincial crown, the Termon player scored 2-4 against Tyrone, 0-14 in the semi-final victory over Cavan, and 2-4 in the final win against Armagh.

Jamie Brennan scored 0-4 against Fermanagh, 1-3 against Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final and 1-4 in the final against Cavan