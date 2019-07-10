Donegal farmers march against Mercosur deal in the capital

Donegal beef farmers were among those who marched on Leinster House this morning to protest against the EU's Mercosur trade deal amid fears it will cripple the industry and have major implications for the economy.

The chairperson of the IFA in Donegal, Brendan McLaughlin has said that he is totally opposed to the deal and has called for the government to support the farmers in their opposition.

The manager of the Donegal town Mart, Emer McGuinness, said that she fears the Mercosur trade deal could be the death knell for the farming industry.