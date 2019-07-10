Donegal builders return to site to discover barriers and boarding stolen

Workmen returned to their building site to find that their barriers and boarding were stolen overnight, according to a recent garda report.

The theft occurred at at Magheranett, Carndonagh between July 5 and 6 and between the hours of 5pm and 7.30am.

Gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station are investigating the matter.

If anyone has any information that may assist with the investigation then please call Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.