Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, July 9,2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana

The death has occurred of Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11am in Christ Church, Taney Road, Dundrum followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation boxes will be present in the Church.

Charlie Doogan, Roshin, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Doogan, Roshin, Burtonport.

Charlie's remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, from 6pm. Rosary at 9pm.

On Wednesday, July 10, his remains will repose at his late residence at Roshiine, Burtonport, from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family time after the Rosary at 9pm.

Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McFeeley’s Funeral Directors.

Anne O'Sullivan (née Boyle) Strabane and formerly of Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Anne O'Sullivan (née Boyle) 65 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, July 9, from 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, July 11, at 9.10am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Jim Harvey (Seamus), Belfast and formerly of Drimnaherk, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Jim Harvey, known as Seamus, Belfast and formerly of Drimnaherk, Mountcharles.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in the Holy Trinity Church, Turf lodge, Belfast with burial afterwards in Milltown cemetery.

Patsy McGowan, Donegal Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Patsy McGowan, Donegal Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday at 10:30am to St.Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors. Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights.

Donal Kelly, Gurraun, Oranmore, Galway / Creeslough

The death has taken place at University Hospital, Galway of Donal Kelly, Gurraun, Oranmore, Galway and formerly of Creeslough.

Remains are reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Old Cemetery, Oranmore.

John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, July 10 at 11.45am for 12.30pm Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit or the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Patient’s Comfort Fund, Buncrana Nursing Unit C/O any family member.

Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of the Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, Donegal and Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his parents Hugh and Eileen O’Donnell, Main Street, St. Johnston. Deeply missed by his brothers Seamus, Ballybrit, Galway City, Jude, St. Johnston and sister Elaine, St Johnston, Aunt Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, niece Niamh, sister-in-law Jacqueline, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends, fellow Clergy and parishioners.

Remains will repose on Tuesday, July 9 at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass there on Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital of Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town

Remains reposing at 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.20am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial in Clar Cemetery afterwards.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal town.

Remains being cremated in Hendon, London on Tuesday, July 9 at 2pm.

Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 in Kevin’s house.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification