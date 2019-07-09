Stamping out the issue of chewing gum on the streets of Donegal

More and more people are begining to recognise that chewing gum is litter and should be disposed of properly, according to figures recently released by the Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT).

In 2018, 93% per cent of people recognised that chewing gum was litter up from 74% in 2007, a figure that points to a change in people's attitude since the campaign was first launched.

This week, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Nicholas Crossan launched the campaign in Buncrana. He said: “The Gum Litter Taskforce’s gum litter education campaign is a fantastic initiative which harnesses community spirit and channels it towards achieving a common goal, that of ridding our streets of littered gum.”

He said that the campaign has had a positive impact on many communities across the community.

The Chairperson of the GLT, Paul Kelly, said: "Since its inception, the GLT campaign has sought to educate the public on the correct manner in which to dispose of used gum in a bid to tackle improper gum disposal. The latest research results have shown how this ambition has been made a reality, with 88% of people now saying that they always dispose of their gum correctly. Going forward, we will look to build on these positive results further still and will continue in our efforts to fully rid our streets of littered gum."

The launch is part of a broader nationwide campaign which includes an advertising campaign and a school’s education programme, 'Bin It.'

Corporate Affairs Director, Mars Ireland, Katherine Hogan, said: “Mars Wrigley Ireland are delighted once again to be part of this positive and vibrant campaign. Through awareness raising and educational initiatives, the GLT campaign has had demonstrable success to date in changing behaviour and attitudes towards gum litter and encouraging positive gum disposal. Although industry funded, the GLT campaign would not have been able to reach the heights which it has to date without the enthusiastic buy in and hard work of local authorities and local communities right around the country in tackling the issue of littered gum head on. As ever, we look forward to matching this spirit of enthusiasm through our continued support for this campaign and to playing our part in tackling the issue of gum litter shoulder to shoulder with communities the length and breadth of the country.”

The 2019 campaign is the second in a three-year cycle which commenced on foot of a negotiated agreement between the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and Food Drink Ireland (FDI) representing the gum industry.