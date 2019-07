A sum of money was stolen from the Irish college in Loughanure after entry was gained by intruder(s) through a back window of the building.

The incident occurred between 9.30pm Saturday, July 6 and 9am on Sunday, July 7.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen person(s) acting suspiciously to call Milford gardaí at 074 91 53060.