Antique flute stolen in Letterkenny burglary 

Gardaí are investigation a burglary that took place in Ballymacool Woods in Letterkenny between Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4.

The incident occurred between 11.30am on Wednesday and 2.30am on Thursday morning.

A rear window of the property was smashed and entry was gained to the home.

A number of small electronic items were stolen.

An antique item, a wooden flute, was taken from the home as well.

Gardaí are hoping to get a photograph of a similar item which they will post to social media which will help them further their investigations.

Anyone who has any information are urged to call Letterkenny gardaí or ring the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.