Broken bottle thought to have been used in Letterkenny assault
Youth received cuts to his arms
A youth received cuts to his arms during the early hours of Friday morning on Market Square in Letterkenny.
The incident took place at 12.30am.
Gardaí say that it is understood that the cuts were caused by a broken bottle during an altercation with another youth.
Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault.
Gardaí say that they are seeking any information in relation to the incident.
