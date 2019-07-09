Man found piece of blade in his hip after hooded youth brushed up against him in Letterkenny

A man found a piece of a blade embedded in his hip after someone brushed up against him on the Port Road, Letterkenny at around 2.35pm on Wednesday, July 3.

The man was walking up the street with a woman when they met three youths walking towards them with their hoods up.

As they passed him, he felt a sharp pain in his hip. He didn't pay attention to the pain and continued on his short distance home.

At home, the man discovered a wound to his hip and following further investigation discovered that part of a blade was embedded within the wound.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident.

You can call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.