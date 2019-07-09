Gardaí search for man who entered Letterkenny shop wielding knife

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a man who entered a shop in Letterkenny wielding a knife on Monday night.

Gardaí have said that a man entered the shop on lower main street and threatened staff with a knife at around 10.30pm.

The man escaped on foot with a small sum of money.

The area around Kernan's Spar shop was sealed off as a result of the incident.

Gardaí describe the man as wearing a grey hoodie, grey trainers and dark tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe running down the leg.

Staff were unharmed as a result of the incident and the shop has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, last night, to contact them. Gardaí are working on CCTV footage to establish what direction the man took following the incident.

Taxi drivers are also urged to check their dashcam footage if they were in the area last night.

Gardaí also carried out door-to-door inquiries.

Anyone with any information can call gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.