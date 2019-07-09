Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jim Harvey, Mountcharles

- Patsy McGowan Killybegs

- John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana



- Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, and Letterkenny

- Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town

- Martin Coulter, Donegal town

Jim Harvey (Seamus), Belfast and formerly of Drimnaherk, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Jim Harvey, known as Seamus, Belfast and formerly of Drimnaherk, Mountcharles.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in the Holy Trinity Church, Turf lodge, Belfast with burial afterwards in Milltown cemetery.

Patsy McGowan, Donegal Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Patsy McGowan, Donegal Road, Killybegs.

Funeral arrangements later.

Donal Kelly, Gurraun, Oranmore, Galway / Creeslough

The death has taken place at University Hospital, Galway of Donal Kelly, Gurraun, Oranmore, Galway / Creeslough.

Remains are reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Old Cemetery, Oranmore.

John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, July 10 at 11.45am for 12.30pm Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit or the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Patient’s Comfort Fund, Buncrana Nursing Unit C/O any family member.

Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of the Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, Donegal and Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his parents Hugh and Eileen O’Donnell, Main Street, St. Johnston. Deeply missed by his brothers Seamus, Ballybrit, Galway City, Jude, St. Johnston and sister Elaine, St Johnston, Aunt Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, niece Niamh, sister-in-law Jacqueline, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends, fellow Clergy and parishioners.

Remains will repose on Tuesday, July 9 at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass there on Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital of Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town

Remains reposing at 17 Marian Villas, Donegal town. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.20am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial in Clar Cemetery afterwards.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal town.

Remains being cremated in Hendon, London on Tuesday, July 9 at 2pm.

Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 in Kevin’s house.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification