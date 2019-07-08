Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 8

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

- Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, and Letterkenny

- Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

- Martin Coulter, Donegal town

Donal Kelly, Gurraun, Oranmore, Galway / Creeslough

The death has taken place of Donal Kelly, Gurraun, Oranmore, Galway / Creeslough. Peacefully at University Hospital Galway surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his daughter Eibhlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Rosaleen, son Leonard, son-in-law Eamonn Grealish, daughter-in-law Gracia Goméz-Kelly, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing from Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Old Cemetery, Oranmore.

John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John McBride, The Rock, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, July 9 at 11.45am for 12.30pm Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit or the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bridie McLaughlin, Lisowen, Lisheen, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains will reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Patient’s Comfort Fund, Buncrana Nursing Unit C/O any family member.

Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of The Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, Donegal and Letterkenny.



Pre-deceased by his parents Hugh and Eileen O’Donnell, Main Street, St. Johnston. Deeply missed by his brothers Seamus, Ballybrit, Galway City, Jude, St. Johnston and sister Elaine, St Johnston, Aunt Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, niece Niamh, sister-in-law Jacqueline, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends, fellow Clergy and parishioners.

Remains will repose at St Brigid's Church Ballintra on Monday, July 82019 from 2pm until Rosary at 9pm, and on Tuesday, July 9 reposing at St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass there on Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital. Remains to repose at 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town on Monday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.20am for Funeral mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial in Clar cemetery afterwards. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal Town.

Remains being cremated in Hendon, London, England on Tuesday, July 9 at 2pm. Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday 12 July in Kevin’s house.

