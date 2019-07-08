Six principals and deputies appointed by Donegal ETB

Newly appointed Donegal ETB Deputy Principals left-right – Clive Monohan (Deputy Principal, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town), Sean McFadden (Deputy Principal, Mulroy College, Milford), Rose McLaughlin (Deputy Principal, Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny), Caroline Uí Ghallchóir (Deputy Principal, Coláiste na Carraige) and Dr Martin Gormley (Donegal ETB Director of Schools).

Donegal ETB has made six senior appointments to its team of Principals and Deputy Principals in four of its post-primary schools across the county for the next academic year.

In Carrick two appointments have been made to Coláiste na Carraige with Seán Mac Suibhne appointed as Principal for the incoming session and Caroline Uí Ghallchóir appointed as Deputy Principal. In Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny, Rose McLaughlin has been appointed Deputy Principal. Coláiste Ailigh is an all Irish medium school, while Coláiste na Carraige has committed to providing education through Irish on a phased basis.

In Milford, Séan McFadden has been appointed Deputy Principal in Mulroy College for the 2019/20 school session, while in Donegal ETB’s largest school, the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town, Clive Monahan has been appointed Deputy Principal and Michael Leyden has been appointed Deputy Principal for the 2019/20 school session.

Newly appointed Abbey Vocational School Deputy Principal Michael Leyden, Donegal Town.

Speaking about the appointments, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said: “Congratulations to the new appointees. I’m delighted they have joined the senior ranks of our post-primary management team and I very much look forward to supporting them in their new roles in the four schools over the coming year.”

In the previous academic year 2018-2019, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said: “We very much welcome these appointments to our four schools. Their contribution to the management of this provision is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service.”

The new appointees take up their positions on resumption of the school year and can be contacted directly at each of their schools.

* Donegal ETB is the largest education and training provider in the county and manages fifteen out of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools.