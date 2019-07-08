Large numbers pay their respects to Fr Joseph O'Donnell at St Brigid's Church Ballintra

Large numbers of people are paying their respects to Fr Joseph O'Donnell since 2pm today at St Brigid's Church in Ballintra.

At the reception of his remains at the church this afternoon children from St Eunan's NS Laghey and St Ernan's National School in Ballintra formed guards of honour along with members of the Naomh Brid GAA Club and the Anicent Order of Hibernians.

At a special mass in St Brigid's Bishop Alan McGuckian was in attendance and spoke briefly at the end of the mass to parishoners where he paid tribute to Fr O'Donnell.

The chief celebrant at the mass was Fr Cathal O Fearrai, PP Kilbarron, assisted by Frs Willie Peoples PP Donegal town, Fr Hugh Hanlon CC Kilbarron and Fr Dermot Burke, Ballyshannon.

His remains will repose today at St Brigid's Church Ballintra until Rosary at 9pm, and tomorrow Tuesday, July 9 the remains will repose at St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Eunan's Cathedral on Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.