Donegal TD slams Dáil allowance system as unfair to rural deputies

A Donegal TD who was one of two from the county who did not receive the full annual allowances in 2018 because their attendance record in the Dáil fell short of the required minimum, has condemned the clock-in system operated by the Oireachtas as nonsensical for rural TDs.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty and were two of eight members of the Oireachtas denied the full amount of their annual allowances because they did not clock in at Leinster House for the required 120 days.

As a result, the eight TDs and senators were paid less than the standard Travel and Accommodation Allowance (TAA).

Refunds totalling just over €9,737 were repaid by the eight members who did not achieve their full recorded attendance, the Irish Independent reported.

Deputy Pringle said he was “four or five days short” as he had stayed at home to give support to his daughter who was sitting her Leaving Certificate exams.

“It’s a very unfair system because a Dublin-based TD while can have their days clocked in by June. I only missed eight or nine sitting days of the Dáil,” he said.

“It’s nonsensical, especially for rural TDs. A Dublin TD can have their constituency offices in Leinster House. A rural TD has their constituency office in their constituency.

“I would not normally be in Dublin unless the Dáil is sitting. I would be working at home and the only opportunity to clock in is days when you are in Dublin.”

Deputy Doherty could not be contacted at the time of going to press.