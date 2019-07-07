Donegal girl (5) saved by quick actions of trainee nurse while on holiday

A five-year-old Donegal girl who slipped into unconsciousness while on a Spanish holiday has been saved by the quick actions of a trainee nurse.

Kylie Ann Stewart slipped into unconsciousness on the floor of a hotel complex in Majorca where she had been holidaying with her mother Catherine, father Johnathan and three siblings.

Trainee nurse Rachel Rose from the north east of England saw Catherine running past, cradling daughter Kylie Ann in her arms.

“I didn’t think, I just knew I had to do something,” she told Chronicle Live.

“I felt for her pulse but there was nothing there; there was no breath either and her chest wasn’t moving.

“I knew I had to start CPR straight away, my mind was racing, all I could think about was how young she was.

“For four minutes I kept going but there was nothing, no signs of life at all. But all the training had told us to keep going, so that’s what I did.

“Then, in the fifth minute she came round, she was just about breathing, then she started moving her eyes a little. I put her straight into the recovery position, I couldn’t believe it.”

Catherine said the quick actions of Rose saved her daughter’s life.

“I was just screaming for help, asking for them to call an ambulance. I was terrified but no one seemed able to help.

“Then suddenly, Rachel seemed to appear out of nowhere and took over, performing CPR.

“It was all a bit of a blur but there is no doubt that she saved my daughter’s life.

For the full article go to: https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/majorca-hotel-nurse-sunderland-university-16527795