Donegal TD quizzes insurance bosses over increases and high premiums



Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has cross-examined insurance industry bosses on the reason for increases and high premiums.

At this the Dáil Finance Committee the Sinn Féin TD quizzed CEOs from three of the biggest insurance companies on claims that fraud is the main factor driving up insurance premiums.

He questioned the CEO of AXA Phillip Bradley, CEO of Allianz Sean McGrath as well as FBD Ireland's Jackie McMahon and Fiona Muldoon.

The insurance industry bosses were questioned around how many of claims they suspected to be fraudulent, they actually reported to gardaí.

In the case of Allianz, Teachta Doherty found that just 1% of all claims made to the insurance company were reported as fraudulent, despite the CEO previously stating that 20% of all claims made were fraud.



Deputy Doherty said: "I'm not suggesting there is no issue with fraudulent claims. What I'm suggesting is that the insurance industry is completely exaggerating the issue of fraudulent claims in a way to try and justify the type of premiums they are charging, and the increases we are seeing in certain sectors.



"It is not for the insurance industry to prove whether claims are fraudulent. It is for the industry to report a suspected crime to the gardaí.



"We have listened for quite a while in relation to this issue and I know there are issues in terms of fraudulent and exaggerated claims, but not at the scale that the industry is suggesting - and the last 10 minutes have just proven that."