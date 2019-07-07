Gardaí in Dublin launch appeal after 17-year-old goes missing

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Bledart Livadhi, who is missing from Templeogue Dublin 6 area since Saturday, July 6.

He is described as being approximately 5'9", with short black hair, of slim build with brown eyes. When last seen Bledart was wearing a black hooded top, light green bomber jacket, and light blue skinny jeans, he was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Terenure on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.