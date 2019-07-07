Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, July 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of The Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell, Parochial House, Ballintra, Donegal and Letterkenny.



Pre-deceased by his parents Hugh and Eileen O’Donnell, Main Street, St. Johnston. Deeply missed by his brothers Seamus, Ballybrit, Galway City, Jude, St. Johnston and sister Elaine, St Johnston, Aunt Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, niece Niamh, sister-in-law Jacqueline, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends, fellow Clergy and parishioners.

Remains will repose at St Brigid's Church Ballintra on Monday, July 82019 from 2pm until Rosary at 9pm, and on Tuesday, July 9 reposing at St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass there on Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital. Remains to repose at 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town on Monday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:20am for Funeral mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial in Clar cemetery afterwards. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar of Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 8 at 11am in Church of Our Lady Perpetual Help, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevoge cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sinead Logue, Cranford

The death has taken place of Sinead Logue, Cranford. Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there at 11.30am on Monday for 12 noon Mass in Coole Chapel, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny Hospital, c/o Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal Town.

Remains being cremated in Hendon, London, England on Tuesday, July 9 at 2pm. Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday 12 July in Kevin’s house.

