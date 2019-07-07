NEWS
Seven of 103 drownings nationally were in Donegal
Figures show that 103 people drowned in Ireland last year, six fewer than in 2017 when 109 drowned and the lowest overall figure in eighty years. A further 11 Irish citizens drowned abroad in 2018. Seven of those drownings were in Donegal.
The average number of drownings each year is 124, based on a ten year average to give due consideration to varying weather-related consumer behaviour.
2018 drownings by cause:
Drownings 2018 2017
Accidental 68 62
Intentional 24 37
Undetermined 11 10
Total 103 109
2018 drownings by gender:
Total Males 79
Total Females 24
2018 drownings by age:
0-19 20-24 25-29 30- 34 35-39 40-44 45-49 50-54 55-59 60-64 65-69 70-75 >75
3 3 7 8 7 8 13 8 13 12 7 7 7
2018 drownings by province:
Connacht 24
Leinster 43
Munster 29
Ulster (Donegal) 7
Water Safety Ireland offer this advice to those going near water:
1. Swim at lifeguarded waterways - listed at http://www.iws.ie/bathing- areas/map.372.html
2. Swim within your depth, stay within your depth.
3. Escape a rip current by swimming parallel to shore instead of swimming against it: http://www.iws.ie/beach/rip- current-safety.328.html
4. Never use inflatable toys in open water.
5. Wear a lifejacket when boating or fishing from shore.
6. Supervise children at all times near water.
7. If you see someone in difficulty:
Shout to the casualty and encourage them to shore.
Reach out with a long object such a branch or a piece of clothing but do not enter the water yourself.
Throw a ringbuoy or any floating object and call 112 for the coast guard.
