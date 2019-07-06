Wonderful gesture by Naomh Conaill players in memory of Manus Kelly

Players from Glenswilly and Naomh Conaill stood together as they joined officials and supporters in an emotional minute's silence in memory of Manus Kelly ahead of their league meeting at Pairc Naomh Columba this evening.

It was Glenswilly's first league fixture since Manus tragically lost his life on the final day of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

Manus was a former player and coach with his home club - and members of the Kelly family were among the big crowd at Saturday night's game.

And in a wonderfully kind gesture, a cheque for €250 was present to the parents of Manus, Donal and Jacqueline Kelly by Naomh Conaill club chairman David Kelch. The money was raised by Naomh Conaill players and will be presented to Down Syndrome in honour of Manus.

Glenswilly and Naomh Conaill players and officials observe a minute's silence in memory of Manus Kelly prior to tonight's game. PICTURES: GERALDINE DIVER

The match ended in a comfortable win for Naomh Conaill. They had 15 points to spare in the end, winning by 3-19 to 0-13. Their goals came from John O'Malley, Charles McGuinness and AJ Gallagher.