Daniel and Majella O'Donnell to host a garage sale
Own a piece of the famous couple's past
Daniel and Majella O’Donnell are hosting a garage sale on Sunday, July 28 between 1pm and 5pm.
The international singing star announced the sale on his Facebook site.
The sale is in aid of a worthy cause, Donegal Mind Wellness.
The event will take place on Country Sunday during the Mary from Dungloe Festival.
The sale will last all week if stocks last.
This is a unique opportunity for people to own a piece of the couple’s home before it was changed during RTÉ’s ‘Room to Improove.’
