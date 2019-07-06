NEWS

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell to host a garage sale

Own a piece of the famous couple's past

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell to host a garage sale

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell are hosting a garage sale on Sunday, July 28 between 1pm and 5pm. 

The international singing star announced the sale on his Facebook site. 

The sale is in aid of a worthy cause, Donegal Mind Wellness.

The event will take place on Country Sunday during the Mary from Dungloe Festival. 

The sale will last all week if stocks last.

This is a unique opportunity for people to own a piece of the couple’s home before it was changed during RTÉ’s ‘Room to Improove.’ 