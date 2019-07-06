Daniel and Majella O’Donnell to hold a garage sale in aid of charity

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell are hosting a garage sale on Sunday, July 28 between 1pm and 5pm.

The international singing star announced the sale on his Facebook site.

The sale is in aid of Donegal Mind Wellness.

The event will take place on Country Sunday during the Mary from Dungloe Festival.

The sale will last all week if stocks last.

This is a unique opportunity for people to own a piece of the couple’s home before it was changed during RTÉ’s ‘Room to Improove.’