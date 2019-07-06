Cruise liners to bring up to 3,500 visitors to Killybegs tomorrow

Killybegs is to experience the busiest day of this year's summer cruise season tomorrow.

Up to 3,500 passengers will arrive in the town on two cruise ships.

The MV Seabourn Quest will arrive at 8am and depart at 5pm bringing up to 450 passengers and 335 crew.

An hour later the P&O vessel MV Oriana will arrive carrying up to 1,800 passengers and 760 crew before departing at 5.30pm.

This will be the final visit of MV Oriana to Killybegs before the ship is sold by its current owners.

There will be entertainment in the town for the duration of the visit of the two vessels.

A craft fair will be held in Bay View Hotel from 9 am until 4pm, free of charge. The St Catherines Band will perform with and six of the best Irish dancers in the country.