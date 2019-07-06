Fur farms to be phased out but one Donegal farmer not pleased

One of three fur farms in the country which is based in Donegal will close when a government ban on fur farming comes into vogue on a phased basis.

Ireland will become the 15th EU Member State to introduce a ban on fur farming.

While there has been an almost universal welcome to the controversial and emotive practice, a Donegal fur farmer has urged the Government to do some fact checking before going ahead with the ban.

He claims that there is no difference in farming animals for their meat and fur.

Third generation fur farmer Sven Sjöholm, based in Glenties, says he can document animal welfare with independent, science-based assessments.

Sjöholm, whose parents were invited to Ireland 50 years ago to establish a fur farm in Donegal, believes that his fate has already been decided, based on what he claims is the vast amount of misinformation that has been allowed to dictate the debate.

He also expressed concerns for his future livelihood, the fur farming industry, and the wider farming industry in Ireland.

“There are groups that have taken a position against fur farming, based on a report written by people who seem to believe it is morally wrong to take honey from bees. There has not been a fair consultation around the Bill, with the voice of farmers being left out, once again, by an urban party that wants to leave rural Ireland behind,” Mr Sjoholm claimed.

He also claimed that there is no difference between farming animals for their fur or their meat.

“In a modern society, none of these products are essential to human survival, and thus both can be deemed as unnecessary, along with all kinds of other products,” he added.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said: “The Government Bill will make it illegal for any new fur farms to be established.

“Phase out arrangements will be put in place for the small number of current operators to allow for an orderly wind down of the sector and to allow time for employees to find alternative opportunities.”

There are currently three mink fur farms operating in counties Donegal, Laois and Kerry; these are seen as large farms producing approximately 110,000 pelts per annum. The number of farms reduced from 4 to 3 in 2014.

ISPCA CEO Dr Andrew Kelly said: “The ISPCA has been campaigning hard on this issue and I am delighted that the Government has announced a phased ban on fur farming.

He added that the ISPCA believes that fur farming is cruel and has no place in a modern and progressive Ireland that is committed to the highest possible animal welfare standards and it is right that it is being consigned to the history books where it belongs.”