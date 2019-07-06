Gardaí launch murder inquiry into the death of girl (2) in Cork

Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry following a post mortem on a two-year-old girl who was found seriously injured in an apartment in Cork city.

The girl died at Cork University Hospital on Friday morning just hours after being found.

The results of the post mortem will not be released for operational reasons. Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the Elderwood Apartment complex between 4pm on Thursday July 4 and 6am on Friday, July 5 who has not already spoken to Gardaí to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.