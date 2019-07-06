Sadness at the death of key member of Magee staff

Great sadness has been expressed following the death of Ernie Browne, from Main Street in Laghey.

Ernie was an instrumental part of the Magee of Donegal success story and worked for decades at the clothing company's main shop on the Diamond in Donegal town.

For that reason and in his own right, he was known wide and far.

Tributes were paid by colleagues past and present who described the deceased as a hard-working and affable man who was an expert in all areas of the trade.

He also formed a special bond with customers who returned time and time again over the years to someone they knew would exude the very best in customer care.

A celebration of Ernie's life was held in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday.

Deepest sympathy is extended to his friends and family.