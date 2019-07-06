Donegal children spend an average of 3.8 hours a day online

Children in Donegal spend an average of 3.8 hours a day online which is lower than the national average of 4.6 hours, according to a new survey.

One of the alarming facts garnered from the survey is that 40% of children engage with strangers online.

On Thursday last, HomeSecure and iKydz announced a partnership which will allow customers to observe and manage their children's time online.

The smart home monitoring system will help parents manage their children's screen time and protect them from what could possibly be harmful content - whether it be at home or on a child's mobile or tablet device.

The CEO of HomeSecure, Colm Daly said that the initiative creates a solution for the modern family household.

This partnership, the first of its kind in Europe, will see HomeSecure offer the iKydz service as a convenient add-on to its current home monitoring service.

Mr Daly said: “This partnership allows parents to take their children’s security into the digital age, with an easy to use internet control platform, iKydz naturally aligns with our current offering and was a key driver for this partnership.”

He added that parents will be able to log on and turn-off their children's social media, should they be doing exams, and the need arises.

iKydz is an intuitive, and effective Internet control solution that gives parents the ability to block websites, filter content, and easily view and manage their children’s time online.

Mr Daly said that this software allows parents to cast an eye over internet usage and to curtail online game time, such as Fortnite, and other potentially harmful and distracting content when it comes to homework.

It works with any internet connected device in the home by using a smart micro-router to provide secure Wi-Fi for all children’s devices.

With the summer months here, and children spending more time than usual online – and possibly unsupervised with parents at work – HomeSecure can now offer customers peace of mind in more ways than only home monitoring.