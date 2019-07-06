Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, July 6

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey

- Bernadette Boyle (née McGroary), Letterkenny

- Ollie Bidwell, 9 Lurgyvale Cottages, Kilmacrennan

- Sinead Logue, Cranford

- Mary Doherty née Coyle, 18 The Cottages, Burnfoot

- Laurence Sweeney, Longlands, Convoy

- Maureen McCallion, Carn Road, Gleneely

- Martin Coulter, Donegal town

- Charlie Rodgers, London, formerly of Leitercaugh, Crolly

- Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, née Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co Galway

- Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana

Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey



The death has taken place in St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar of Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Her remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny today Saturday, July 6 at 2pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 8 at 11am in Church of Our Lady Perpetual Help, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevoge cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Bernadette Boyle (née McGroary), Letterkenny

The death has taken place occurred of Bernadette Boyle (née McGroary), 11 Derryveagh Ave., Letterkenny.

Reposing at her residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday morning, July 6, at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Ollie Bidwell, 9 Lurgyvale Cottages, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Ollie Bidwell, 9 Lurgyvale Cottages, Kilmacrennan.



Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Service in St. Mura’s Church, Fahan at 10am, Saturday, July 6, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Sinead Logue, Cranford



The death has taken place of Sinead Logue, Cranford. Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there at 11.30am on Monday for 12 noon Mass in Coole Chapel, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny Hospital, c/o Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Mary Doherty née Coyle, 18 The Cottages, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Doherty née Coyle, 18 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home on Friday, July 5 at 2pm going to her residence.

Funeral on Sunday, July 7 leaving her home at 10am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Heart and Stroke Foundation c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Laurence Sweeney, Longlands, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Laurence Sweeney, Longlands, Convoy.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, July 5 at 4pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards at the old cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Maureen McCallion, Carn Road, Gleneely

The death has occurred at Nazareth House Fahan of Maureen McCallion, Carn Road, Gleneely.

Her remains will be leaving Nazareth House on Friday, July 5 at 2pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 9.20am going to St Mary’s Church Bocan for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Nazareth House Fahan, c/o McFeely Funeral directors, Clonmany or any family member.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal Town.

Remains being cremated in Hendon, London, England on Tuesday, July 9 at 2pm. Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday 12 July in Kevin’s house.

Charlie Rodgers, London, formerly of Leitercaugh, Crolly

The death has occurred in London of Charlie Rodgers formerly, Leitercaugh, Crolly.

His ashes will repose at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home from 3pm till 6pm on Friday, July 5.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 6 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment of ashes in the local cemetery.

Ollie Bidwell, 9 Lurgyvale Cottages, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Ollie Bidwell, 9 Lurgyvale Cottages, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service in St. Mura’s Church, Fahan at 10am on Saturday, July 6, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Strictly Private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal

Hospice, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Friday, July 5, from 11am. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, July 7, at 12.15 pm for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please, from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, née Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co Galway

The peaceful death has taken place of Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, née Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Thursday, July 4.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 6 at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana, of Majella McGrenera, née Henderson.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 6, at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification