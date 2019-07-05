No reserved seating in MacCumhaill Park for Super 8s opener

Ahead of next weekend's opening group games in the Super 8s, the Donegal County Board has released details of match arrangements for supporters attending Sunday week's match in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Donegal play either Meath or Clare in their opening match on Sunday, July 14.

Croke Park has decided the game in MacCumhaill Park will be general admission with no reserved seating, ie the same ticket will let patrons into either the stand or terrace.

The Donegal County Board say admission will be on a "first come, first served" basis for stand tickets and when the stand is full, patrons will be accommodated in terrace areas.

The game throws in at 2pm.

