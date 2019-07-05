Fireworks, country music, competitions and much more during the Lennon Festival 50th anniversary

The Lennon Festival in Ramelton is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the official opening will take place this evening, Friday, July 5 by the McGann brothers at 8pm.

The festival will run until July 15 where there will be a closing ceremony which includes a not-to-be-missed firework display.

Taking to the main stage, at Gamble's Square, will be top country acts, such as, Michael English, Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Robert Mizzell and Jimmy Buckley.

The Ryan Turner band, Paul McCahill and guests will be a central part of the closing ceremony.

A fantastic spectacle off fun-filled events will take place throughout the festival such as the soap box derby, an RNLI display, the raft race, colour fun run, Street performers, fashion shows, children's sports events, Vintage car displays and much much more.

There will be the Queen of the Lennon event and the committee would like any former winning Queens from the past 50 years to come along and join in on this momentous occasion.

This year a drive in movie will arrive on Thursday, July 11 with four showings throughout the day, tickets are now on sale at retail outlets around Ramelton. The festival parade will take place on Saturday, July 13.

The festival is family orientated and the majority of events are free and a safe environment is guaranteed for all those who visit events. The committee promises that this years 50th anniversary celebrations will be one of the top highlights of the summer in Donegal.

If anyone would like any further information they can contact the Festival number on 085 8657633, check out the Facebook page or e-mail: rameltonlennonfestival @gmail.com.