The Letterkenny Institute of Technology Student Union make charitable donations

A number of recent Letterkenny Institute of Technology Student Union events and campaigns have raised a grand total of €1080.00 for two worthy charities.

The events included the Student Achievement Awards and the Formal Ball.

At the start of each academic year, two charities are chosen by the students. The charities chosen this year were Multiple Sclerosis Ireland (Donegal Branch) and the Donegal Hospice.

Earlier this week, the two charities were presented with a total of €540.00 each.

LYIT Student Union would like to thank the students and staff members who contributed in any way, throughout the academic year, for these two very worthy charities.