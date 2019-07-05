A football match in memory of Micheál Roycee Roarty

A football match in memory of the popular Dunlewey man, Micheál Roycee Roarty, will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The game kicks off at 6pm and takes place in Glentornan, Dunlewey. Entry fee to the game is €10 and everyone is more than welcome to be in attendance.

All proceeds from the game will go to the IKA (Irish Kidney Association) House in Dublin. All donations are welcome.

Mr Roarty,24, was one of the four men who lost their lives in Sunday night's fatal road collision near Gortahork in January. His friends Daniel Scott, John Harley and Shaun Harkin lost their lives in the same road traffic collision.