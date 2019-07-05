Another water burst in Falcarragh this morning

Another burst water pipe is affecting Falcarragh this morning.

HSE facilities are among the premises affected by the outage which is expected to last most of today.

Local councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig said the burst is not on the same pipe that has been causing major water outages in the area in recent months but it was a pipe that does have a history of bursts.

“There was resurfacing done in this area last year as part of the town renewal programme and Irish Water knew there was a history of bursts. I think Irish Water should have put a new main in place before the tar was laid. That could have prevented a waste of taxpayers money."

The independent councillor is also calling for Irish Water to carry out works to upgrade a 3km water pipeline in the area as soon as possible.

Water bursts leading to supply outages have been a common occurrence in the area in recent months.

Homes have been left without water for days and businesses forced to close their doors until the water was restored several times.

That has led to calls for Irish Water to take urgent action.

In May the utility said it was prioritising the upgrade works.

The problem has been identified as the pressure on ageing water infrastructure which has failed regularly following the opening of the new wastewater treatment plant at Ardsbeg.

Irish Water has said the pipe upgrade is a priority but has confirmed that work will not begin until the autumn.

Site investigation work is to begin this week and the replacement project will start in September or October.

Michael Cholm MacEasbuig said there is disappointment that the work is not being carried out sooner.

“I fully appreciate that things cannot be done in a day but here we are in our busiest time of year in west Donegal. We are going to use more water in these two months than any time,” he said.

He said the reason the water problems are being experienced is a long-term lack of investment in water infrastructure in Donegal.

“Successive Governments especially Fianna Fáil, supported by councillors in Donegal, have failed to invest adequately in our water infrastructure. And that has led to the mess we are in today. Fine Gael does not go without blame either.

“I have been asking Irish Water consistently that we need to employ people directly - women and men - to be working full time on the infrastructure projects like this. We have the ability and the skills and it would suit the taxpayers to do this rather than the privatisation of these services. By continuing to outsource is to continue the same ideology that led to the immigration and vast social deprivation in west Donegal.”